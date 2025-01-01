Playboy Magazine
Vol. 46, no. 7 – July, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-60, 62-65, 68-70, 150-151
    Playboy Interview: Barney Frank
  2. Feature73-74, 120, 152-153
    Extreme Wall Street
  3. Pictorial76-78
    Karen Finley
  4. Feature82, 84, 144, 158-164
    The Instruments of Peace
  5. Feature86-89
    Light Weights
  6. Feature90-93
    The Manly Secrets of Fly Fishing
  7. Feature98, 100, 164-165, 168
    Root Rage
  8. Pictorial102, 105, 108-110
    Jennifer Rovero, Miss July, 1999
  9. Feature114-115, 148
    The Best Things I've Done for a Man
  10. Feature122-125, 153-154
    Wrestling Madness
  11. Interview127, 154-158
    Playboy's 20Q: Michael Moore
  12. Feature128-130
    Sci-Fi TV
  13. Feature132, 148
    Summer Shooters
  14. Pictorial134-135, 137-140, 143
    Girls of Hawaiian Tropic
  15. Feature146-147
    Living Online
  16. Feature169-170
    Playmate News
