Playboy Magazine
Vol. 46, no. 8 – August, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature9
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Pictorial14
    Hef's Birthday Bash
  3. Interview57-58, 60-66, 68, 70
    Playboy Interview: Albert Brooks
  4. Feature72, 74, 142, 159-163
    Summer Sweat
  5. Pictorial76-78, 80, 83
    Action Figure
  6. Feature84, 86, 92, 158-159
    My Adventures with Stanley Kubrick
  7. Pictorial94-96
    Hemingway Style
  8. Feature99, 128, 150
    The Man Show
  9. Pictorial101-103, 106-108
    Rebecca Scott, Miss August, 1999
  10. Feature112, 116, 122, 153-155
    Do You Want to Make Money or Would You Rather Fool Around?
  11. Feature114
    Clothes are His Friends
  12. 20Q119, 151-152
    Playboy's 20Q: Lucy Liu
  13. Feature120-121
    Cancel Casual Fridays
  14. Feature130-132, 135, 166
    Shannon Elizabeth
  15. Feature140-141
    Living Online
