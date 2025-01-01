Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 46, no. 10 – October, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature56, 159-160
    Encounters with a Monster
  2. Interview59-60, 64, 66-70, 158-159
    Playboy Interview: Kevin Spacey
  3. Feature72, 74, 151
    Going Loco
  4. Pictorial77, 81
    I, Claudia
  5. Feature82-84, 92, 94, 152, 154-155
    The Date
  6. Pictorial86-88, 90-91
    Back To Campus Fashion
  7. Feature95-98, 142, 146, 148-150
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  8. Pictorial100-103, 106-108
    Busy Beaver
  9. Feature112-114, 162-164
    Matthew Perry
  10. Feature116, 118, 170
    Holy Shit!
  11. Feature121, 164-166, 168
    Playboy's 20 Q: Joe Morgan
  12. Pictorial130-141
    Girls of the Pac 10
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.