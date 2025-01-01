Playboy Magazine
Vol. 46, no. 11 – November, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 70-74, 76, 192-193
    Playboy Interview: Jesse Ventura
  2. Feature78, 80-82, 84, 102, 155-156, 159-160, 162, 164-166, 168, 170, 172-180, 182-183
    Part X: 1990-1999 Real Sex
  3. Pictorial86, 89, 92
    The Knockout
  4. Feature94, 96, 150, 152, 154
    Dune: House Atreides
  5. Pictorial98-101
    Moto
  6. Pictorial104, 106-107, 110-112
    Cara Wakelin, Miss November, 1999
  7. Fiction116, 146
    Personal Injuries
  8. Pictorial118-121
    American Muscle
  9. Feature123, 188-190
    Sheryl Crow
  10. Feature126, 128, 186
    David Duval
  11. Interview131-132, 148
    Playboy's 20Q: George Jones
  12. Pictorial134-140, 142
    Sex in Cinema 1999
