Playboy Magazine


Vol. 46, no. 12 – December, 1999

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature11-12
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview85-86, 89-90, 92, 94, 96, 98, 220-221
    Playboy Interview: Ben Affleck
  3. Feature100, 102, 222, 226, 228, 230, 234, 236
    A Merry Little Christmas
  4. Pictorial104-106
    Naomi Campbell
  5. Feature122-124
    A Decade of Scream Queens
  6. Feature132, 152, 196, 242, 245-246, 248, 250
    Now What?
  7. Feature134-137, 222
    A Tribute To Shel Silverstein
  8. Feature139, 176, 238
    City Girls
  9. Pictorial141-142, 147-148
    Brooke Richards, Miss December, 1999
  10. Feature153-156, 160, 206, 208, 210, 212, 214, 217
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  11. Feature158, 256-258
    The Duke
  12. Pictorial164-165, 167-168, 260, 263
    Sex Stars 1999
  13. Pictorial174-175
    How to Throw a Spiral
  14. Pictorial178, 180-182, 184-193, 264
    Playboy 2000 Playmate Search
  15. Feature194-195, 218
    Gulf War II
  16. Interview199, 204
    Playboy's 20 Q: Gina Gershon
