Vol. 47, no. 1 – January, 2000

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-79, 82-83, 86, 90, 92, 94, 252-257
    Playboy Interview: Hugh M. Hefner
  2. Feature96-100, 146, 249-251
    The Future
  3. Pictorial102-104, 106, 110
    Mini-Hef
  4. Feature112, 262
    The Future of Vice
  5. Feature113, 268
    The Future of Virtue
  6. Feature116, 118, 120, 263-266
    The Millennium Express
  7. Pictorial121-141, 242-244, 246-249
    Centerfolds of the Century
  8. Feature148, 212
    Porn-O-Rama!
  9. Feature150-151, 236
    Lists of the Century
  10. Pictorial152-154, 160-162
    Darlene Bernaola and Carol Bernaola, Miss January, 2000
  11. Feature166-167, 180, 258
    Cities on the Moon
  12. Fiction174, 176, 238, 240
    Smut Talk
  13. Feature178-179, 287
    Will Women Change?
  14. Feature185
    Justice in the 21st Century
  15. Pictorial186-191
    The Year in Sex
  16. Feature193, 284
    Midnight Special
  17. Feature194, 196, 280, 282
    1950: When Nothing Was the Same
  18. Fiction198-199, 269
    One or Two Steps Behind
  19. Feature200-205, 260
    There's No Space Like Home
  20. Feature207, 274
    Money 2000
  21. Feature208-209
    The Playboy Puzzle Challenge
  22. Feature213-216
    Playboy 1000
  23. Pictorial218-219, 221-222, 224, 227-228
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  24. Feature230-231, 276, 278
    Unheralded Innovations of the Twentieth Century
  25. Interview233, 270-273
    Playboy's 20Q: Rupert Everett
  26. Pictorial289
    Pop The Works
  27. Pictorial290-291
    Grapevine
  28. Pictorial292-293
    Potpourri
  29. Feature38, 40
    Music
