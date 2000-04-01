Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 47, no. 4 – April, 2000

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10, 166
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Feature55-56
    Mantrack
  3. Feature63-65
    Holy Drug War, Batman!
  4. Feature84-86, 134, 142, 174, 176, 178
    Love and Death in the Desert
  5. Feature99-100, 172-173
    Big Bizness
  6. Feature108-110, 164, 166-168, 170-171
    Songs That Changed the World
  7. Pictorial113-114, 119-120
    Brande Roderick, Miss April, 2000
  8. Feature124, 162
    I Want My MP3
  9. Feature127-128, 163-164
    Barry White
  10. Feature130-131
    Bavarian Creme
  11. Feature132-133
    Bring on the Bandwidth
  12. Feature136, 138-141
    The Year in Music
  13. Pictorial144, 146, 149-150
    Bijou
