Playboy Magazine


Vol. 47, no. 5 – May, 2000

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature53, 176
    The Single Life
  2. Interview71-72, 74, 76, 79, 82
    Playboy Interview: Pete Rose
  3. Feature84, 86, 96, 175
    Tantric Sex
  4. Pictorial88, 90, 95
    Holy Domingo
  5. Feature100, 158-163
    The Best Bars in America
  6. Feature104, 106, 164-175
    Old Soldiers
  7. Pictorial108, 110, 112, 114-116
    Brooke Berry, Miss May, 2000
  8. Feature120-124
    Don't Worry, We Only Kill Each Other
  9. Feature127-128, 146-148, 150-156
    Playboy's 2000 Baseball Preview
  10. Interview131, 144, 176, 178
    Playboy's 20Q: Michael Palin
  11. Pictorial134, 140, 143
    Double Trouble
