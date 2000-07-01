Vol. 47, no. 7 – July, 2000
- Interview69-76Playboy Interview: George Clooney
- Feature90'N Sync 'N Sane
- Feature92, 94, 146, 148-149Don't Pet The Donkey: An Oral History of Bachelor Parties
- Feature100Digital Diaries
- Feature102-103, 172, 174Still Rockin'
- Pictorial104, 106-107, 110-112Neferteri Shepherd, Miss July, 2000
- Feature116, 162-164, 166One Guy, Four Ex-Girlfriends, Lots of Wine
- Feature118Blood, Guts & Staple Guns
- Feature120-124, 167Absolute Vegas
- Feature140Down with the Farm
- 20Q143-145Playboy's 20Q: Carson Daly