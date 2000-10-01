Vol. 47, no. 10 – October, 2000
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 72-74, 76, 78, 149-150Playboy Interview: Bob Costas
- Feature80, 82, 175-176, 178Casualty In The War On Drugs
- Pictorial84-91, 161Of Heat and Hedonism
- Feature106It's All Hype
- Pictorial109-110, 114-116Nichole Van Croft, Miss October, 2000
- Feature121-124, 126, 152-154, 156-158Playboy's Pigskin Preview
- 20Q131-132, 160Playboy's 20Q: Michael Johnson
- Feature133-134Take A Ride In Toyota's Reincarnated MR2 Spyder, A Renegade Lexus And Other Winning Wheels
- Pictorial137-145Girls of Conference USA