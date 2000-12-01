Vol. 47, no. 12 – December, 2000
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature12, 254Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview79-80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 216Playboy Interview: Drew Barrymore
- Feature94-100, 234, 236, 238-240, 242, 244, 247Cuba Fever
- Pictorial102, 104, 106, 108, 110Women Down Under
- Feature112Size Matters
- Feature114-117, 252Slick Willie: A Fond Farewell
- Feature119, 124, 214, 216Saturday Night Lewd
- Feature127, 248The Scrotum Monologues
- Feature133, 210Phone Sex
- Feature134Blair Witch Bombshell
- Pictorial136, 138, 142-144Cara Mitchell, Miss December, 2000
- Feature148, 182, 212The Sexual Life of Savages
- Feature151-154, 198, 203-204, 206, 208Playboy's College Basketball Preview
- Pictorial156-157, 159-160Sex Stars 2000
- Feature162-166, 218, 220, 222, 224, 226Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll 2000
- Feature168-169Celebrity Christmas Carols
- Feature177Centerfolds On Sex: Carrie Stevens
- Interview179, 228, 230, 232Playboy's 20Q: Jakob Dylan
- Pictorial186-188, 248Electra