Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 47, no. 12 – December, 2000

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12, 254
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview79-80, 82, 84, 86, 88, 90, 92, 216
    Playboy Interview: Drew Barrymore
  3. Feature94-100, 234, 236, 238-240, 242, 244, 247
    Cuba Fever
  4. Pictorial102, 104, 106, 108, 110
    Women Down Under
  5. Feature112
    Size Matters
  6. Feature114-117, 252
    Slick Willie: A Fond Farewell
  7. Feature119, 124, 214, 216
    Saturday Night Lewd
  8. Feature127, 248
    The Scrotum Monologues
  9. Feature133, 210
    Phone Sex
  10. Feature134
    Blair Witch Bombshell
  11. Pictorial136, 138, 142-144
    Cara Mitchell, Miss December, 2000
  12. Feature148, 182, 212
    The Sexual Life of Savages
  13. Feature151-154, 198, 203-204, 206, 208
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  14. Pictorial156-157, 159-160
    Sex Stars 2000
  15. Feature162-166, 218, 220, 222, 224, 226
    Playboy Jazz & Rock Poll 2000
  16. Feature168-169
    Celebrity Christmas Carols
  17. Feature177
    Centerfolds On Sex: Carrie Stevens
  18. Interview179, 228, 230, 232
    Playboy's 20Q: Jakob Dylan
  19. Pictorial186-188, 248
    Electra
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.