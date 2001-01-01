Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 48, no. 1 – January, 2001

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Pictorial26
    We'll Take Manhattan
  2. Pictorial28
    Limp Bizkit Rocks the Mansion
  3. Interview81-84, 86-88, 197-198
    Playboy Interview: Gary Johnson
  4. Feature90-91, 188
    2001, Hello
  5. Feature106, 223-226
    Screwball Science
  6. Feature108, 110, 194-196
    Cruising Altitude
  7. Pictorial111-113
    Eleventh-Hour Santa
  8. Feature114-116, 150, 229
    Goldberg
  9. Feature118, 120-121, 190, 192, 194
    Topless Town
  10. Feature122, 124, 208-212
    In Praise of Regis Philbin
  11. Feature127, 212-213
    Do-It-Yourself Sex Tricks
  12. Pictorial128-130, 134-136
    Irina Voronina, Miss January, 2001
  13. Feature140, 152, 215-222
    The High School Sweetheart
  14. Feature143, 214
    Lust and Found
  15. Pictorial144-149
    The Year in Sex
  16. Feature153, 157-158, 207
    Drugs 2001
  17. Pictorial162-165, 167
    2001 Tuxedos
  18. Pictorial170-171, 173-174, 176, 179-180
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  19. 20Q183-184, 186
    Playboy's 20Q: Carol Alt
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.