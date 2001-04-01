Vol. 48, no. 4 – April, 2001
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature14, 164Address Copyright Credit
- Feature74Newsfront
- Interview77-78, 80, 82, 84-86, 88-90, 172-173Playboy Interview: Metallica
- Feature92-96Sun Rise
- Feature104, 134, 174-178Bishop John Spong's Bully Pulpit
- Feature107Centerfolds on Sex: Petra Verkaik
- Feature114Being Spike Jonze
- Pictorial116, 118, 122-124Katie Lohmann, Miss April, 2001
- Fiction128, 158, 161-164, 166, 168-169My Life in Heavy Metal
- Feature135The Year in Music
- Feature136-139Music Buzz
- Feature140, 171Japanese Trash TV
- 20Q143, 170-171Playboy's 20Q: Wyclef Jean
- Feature144-146, 160In the Eye of Napster's Storm
- Pictorial149, 151-152, 155-156The Girls of the Hard Rock Casino