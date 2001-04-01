Playboy Magazine
Vol. 48, no. 4 – April, 2001

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature14, 164
    Address Copyright Credit
  2. Feature74
    Newsfront
  3. Interview77-78, 80, 82, 84-86, 88-90, 172-173
    Playboy Interview: Metallica
  4. Feature92-96
    Sun Rise
  5. Feature104, 134, 174-178
    Bishop John Spong's Bully Pulpit
  6. Feature107
    Centerfolds on Sex: Petra Verkaik
  7. Feature114
    Being Spike Jonze
  8. Pictorial116, 118, 122-124
    Katie Lohmann, Miss April, 2001
  9. Fiction128, 158, 161-164, 166, 168-169
    My Life in Heavy Metal
  10. Feature135
    The Year in Music
  11. Feature136-139
    Music Buzz
  12. Feature140, 171
    Japanese Trash TV
  13. 20Q143, 170-171
    Playboy's 20Q: Wyclef Jean
  14. Feature144-146, 160
    In the Eye of Napster's Storm
  15. Pictorial149, 151-152, 155-156
    The Girls of the Hard Rock Casino
