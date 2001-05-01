Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 48, no. 5 – May, 2001

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature10, 154
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview69-70, 73-76, 152-155
    Playboy Interview: Tom Green
  3. Feature78-81
    Hong Kong Mayhem
  4. Feature82
    Tales from the DJ Booth
  5. Pictorial84, 86, 88
    Temptation's Temptress
  6. Feature90, 92, 94
    Spectaclis
  7. Interview100-102, 160-163
    "The Chute's on Fire." "Cool!"
  8. Pictorial105-106, 110-112
    Crista Nicole, Miss May, 2001
  9. Feature116, 144, 156-159
    Evidence, What Evidence?
  10. Feature121
    Centerfolds on Sex: Julia Schultz
  11. Interview122-124, 132, 164, 166-172
    Baseball 2001
  12. Feature130, 177
    Fear and Flying
  13. Pictorial134-135, 137, 139, 143
    Wild on Brooke
  14. Interview146-149
    Playboy's 20Q Mariska Hargitay
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.