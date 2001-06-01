Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 48, no. 6 – June, 2001

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-78, 80, 82, 85, 88, 90, 165-166
    Playboy Interview: Charlie Sheen
  2. Feature92-96, 98
    Forever Marilyn
  3. Feature100, 108, 168, 170, 172-174
    The Other Side of Mulholland
  4. Pictorial102-103, 105
    The News Flashers
  5. Feature106, 178, 180, 182-184, 186
    The Deadly Air
  6. Pictorial110-115
    Grand Central Getaway
  7. Feature116, 177
    Ten Great Porn DVDs
  8. Pictorial118, 120, 123-126
    Heather Spytek, Miss June, 2001
  9. Feature130, 160, 190-192
    Bombs Away
  10. Interview141
    Centerfolds on Sex: Jessica Lee
  11. Interview143-144, 188
    Playboy's 20Q: Edward Burns
  12. Feature145-146, 162, 164
    City Girls
  13. Pictorial149-151, 158-159
    Brande Roderick, Playmate of the Year, 2001
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.