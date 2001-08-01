Vol. 48, no. 8 – August, 2001
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-62, 64-66, 68, 140Playboy Interview: Tim Burton
- Feature70, 72, 152-156, 158-161Colombia Land of Death
- Pictorial74, 76-79Girls of Bada Bing!
- Feature80-82, 144-147Cloning: Phase 2
- Feature92, 94, 132-136Motel
- Pictorial96-98, 103-104Jennifer Walcott, Miss August, 2001
- Feature108-109, 148-150Jet Fighter
- Feature110-112Mad for the Mini
- Feature114, 138-139Life's a Bitch and so is Dating
- Interview117, 141-143Playboy's 20Q: Jon Bon Jovi
- Feature118, 151I StandTherefore I am
- Feature120-122Shoot First
- Pictorial124-126, 128Beauty and the Beat