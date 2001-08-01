Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 48, no. 8 – August, 2001

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64-66, 68, 140
    Playboy Interview: Tim Burton
  2. Feature70, 72, 152-156, 158-161
    Colombia Land of Death
  3. Pictorial74, 76-79
    Girls of Bada Bing!
  4. Feature80-82, 144-147
    Cloning: Phase 2
  5. Feature92, 94, 132-136
    Motel
  6. Pictorial96-98, 103-104
    Jennifer Walcott, Miss August, 2001
  7. Feature108-109, 148-150
    Jet Fighter
  8. Feature110-112
    Mad for the Mini
  9. Feature114, 138-139
    Life's a Bitch and so is Dating
  10. Interview117, 141-143
    Playboy's 20Q: Jon Bon Jovi
  11. Feature118, 151
    I StandTherefore I am
  12. Feature120-122
    Shoot First
  13. Pictorial124-126, 128
    Beauty and the Beat
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.