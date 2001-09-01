Playboy Magazine
Vol. 48, no. 9 – September, 2001

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 73-74, 76-78, 174, 176
    Playboy Interview: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  2. Feature80-84, 158-159
    Heavier than Heaven: The Fall of Kurt Cobain
  3. Pictorial87, 89, 91
    Sascha
  4. Feature94, 154, 156
    Group Sex, 4th Floor
  5. Feature96-100, 102
    The Sophisticated Ape Walking Upright Never Looked so Good
  6. Feature106, 108, 163-164
    Puzzle Man
  7. Pictorial111, 118-121
    Dalene Kurtis, Miss September, 2001
  8. Feature124-126, 138, 167-172, 174
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  9. Feature128, 160-162
    The Goose
  10. Feature130-131, 164-166
    High Steaks
  11. 20Q134-135, 150, 152, 154
    Playboy's 20Q: Stanley Tucci
  12. Pictorial141, 145, 148-149
    Survivor
The Playboy Masthead.
