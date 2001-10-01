Vol. 48, no. 10 – October, 2001
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview75-76, 78, 80, 82, 84-86, 155-156Playboy Interview: The West Wing
- Feature88, 92, 178College Sports in Crisis
- Pictorial95-96, 176Rapid Rios
- Feature98, 100, 104, 158, 160, 162-167Fishboy
- Feature102-103Class Action
- Feature105-108, 168-169, 172-175Playboy's Pigskin Preview
- Pictorial110, 112, 116-119Stephanie Heinrich, Miss October, 2001
- Feature122-124, 178-180The 4 Year Road Trip
- Feature127-131Back to Campus Fashtont
- Pictorial134, 176Elvira's Night Moves
- 20Q137-138Playboy's 20Q: Marg Helgenberger
- Pictorial140-151Girls of the SEC