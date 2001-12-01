Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 48, no. 12 – December, 2001

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 67, 69-70, 72, 76, 173-174
    Playboy Interview: Will Smith
  2. Feature78-81, 174, 176
    Strange Bedfellows
  3. Feature82, 198, 200, 205-206
    Confidential Memorandum Scandals & Scoundrels
  4. Pictorial84, 87, 89
    Hotel Deluxe
  5. Feature98-100, 193
    Blood Test
  6. Pictorial102-107
    Tech Trek
  7. Pictorial114-115
    Bebe Still Rocks
  8. Pictorial118, 120, 124-126
    Blonde Victory
  9. Feature130, 132, 178, 180-182, 184, 186, 188, 191
    How To Love a Republican
  10. Feature133-136, 150, 208, 211-212
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  11. Pictorial138-139, 141-142
    Sex Stars-2001
  12. Feature144-148
    Playboy Music Poll 2001
  13. Interview159, 194, 196
    Playboy's 20 Q: Catherine Bell
  14. Pictorial160-162, 170
    Gena Lee Nolin
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.