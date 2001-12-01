Vol. 48, no. 12 – December, 2001
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-64, 67, 69-70, 72, 76, 173-174Playboy Interview: Will Smith
- Feature78-81, 174, 176Strange Bedfellows
- Feature82, 198, 200, 205-206Confidential Memorandum Scandals & Scoundrels
- Pictorial84, 87, 89Hotel Deluxe
- Feature98-100, 193Blood Test
- Pictorial102-107Tech Trek
- Pictorial114-115Bebe Still Rocks
- Pictorial118, 120, 124-126Blonde Victory
- Feature130, 132, 178, 180-182, 184, 186, 188, 191How To Love a Republican
- Feature133-136, 150, 208, 211-212Playboy's College Basketball Preview
- Pictorial138-139, 141-142Sex Stars-2001
- Feature144-148Playboy Music Poll 2001
- Interview159, 194, 196Playboy's 20 Q: Catherine Bell
- Pictorial160-162, 170Gena Lee Nolin