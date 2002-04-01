Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 49, no. 4 – April, 2002

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview46
    Playboy.com
  2. Interview67-72, 149-151
    Playboy Interview: Lennox Lewis
  3. Fiction75-76, 114, 146, 148
    Pinky
  4. Pictorial78-83
    Spring Break
  5. Feature84, 86, 161-162
    Get Bold
  6. Feature94-95, 158, 160-161
    Are You a Sex God?
  7. Feature98, 120
    Loose Cannon
  8. Feature100, 154
    Boxing Behind Bars
  9. Pictorial102, 104, 109-111
    Heather Carolin, Miss April, 2002
  10. Feature119
    Centerfolds on Sex: Rhonda Adams
  11. Feature121
    The Year in Music 2002
  12. Feature122, 157
    Ryan Adams Music Buzz
  13. Feature126
    Princess * Superstar
  14. Feature128-129, 155
    Take Your Best Shots
  15. 20Q131-132, 156-157
    Playboy's 20Q: Sarah Silverman
  16. Pictorial134, 136, 141, 143
    Tiffany
  17. Feature144
    The Vampires Bite Back
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.