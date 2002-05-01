Vol. 49, no. 5 – May, 2002
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-64, 66-68, 70, 72, 162Playboy Interview: Bill O'Reilly
- Feature74, 76, 162-164Black Valor
- Pictorial78-80, 82, 84, 86Real Nude in the Real World MTV
- Feature88-89Vinyl Fetish
- Feature90-91, 138, 140-142, 144-145Almost Perfect
- Feature92-95Trend Spotting
- Feature97, 148The Art of the Tell
- Pictorial98, 100-101, 105-107May Christi Shake, Miss May, 2002
- Feature110, 112, 149-150, 152-158Baseball 2002
- Interview121, 159-160Playboy's 20Q: Milla Jovovich
- Pictorial127-128, 135Kiana Tom