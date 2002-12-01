Vol. 49, no. 12 – December, 2002
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 72-74, 88, 186Playboy Interview: Denzel Washington
- Feature76-80, 188How to Save Your Ass in a Scandal
- Pictorial83-84, 86-87Women of Worldcom
- Pictorial90-95Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide
- Feature96, 98, 190-192, 194The Detective
- Feature106-110, 176Hollywood's Unsolved Mysteries
- Feature112-114, 179-180, 182-186Live from New York SNL Still Kills
- Pictorial116, 118, 123-125Lani Todd, Miss December, 2002
- Feature128-130, 178The Best Damn Job Period
- Feature131-133Snow Fear
- Feature135-136Downed & Dirty
- Feature137-140, 194, 196-198Playboy's College Basketball Preview
- Feature142-146Playboy Music Poll 2002
- Feature147, 188-189Pink & Her Amazing Wonderdog, Fucker
- Pictorial152-154, 156Sex Stars-2002
- 20Q161, 172, 174Playboy's 20Q: Greg Kinnear