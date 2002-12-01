Playboy Magazine
Vol. 49, no. 12 – December, 2002

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72-74, 88, 186
    Playboy Interview: Denzel Washington
  2. Feature76-80, 188
    How to Save Your Ass in a Scandal
  3. Pictorial83-84, 86-87
    Women of Worldcom
  4. Pictorial90-95
    Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide
  5. Feature96, 98, 190-192, 194
    The Detective
  6. Feature106-110, 176
    Hollywood's Unsolved Mysteries
  7. Feature112-114, 179-180, 182-186
    Live from New York SNL Still Kills
  8. Pictorial116, 118, 123-125
    Lani Todd, Miss December, 2002
  9. Feature128-130, 178
    The Best Damn Job Period
  10. Feature131-133
    Snow Fear
  11. Feature135-136
    Downed & Dirty
  12. Feature137-140, 194, 196-198
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  13. Feature142-146
    Playboy Music Poll 2002
  14. Feature147, 188-189
    Pink & Her Amazing Wonderdog, Fucker
  15. Pictorial152-154, 156
    Sex Stars-2002
  16. 20Q161, 172, 174
    Playboy's 20Q: Greg Kinnear
