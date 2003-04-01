Playboy Magazine
Vol. 50, no. 4 – April, 2003

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature8, 142
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview36
    Trent Reznor Q & A
  3. Feature68-72, 154-156
    Naked New York
  4. Feature69-72, 80, 158, 161
    L. A. Undercovers
  5. Pictorial74-79
    Rock Shots
  6. Feature82, 84-86, 144, 146-148
    The Last Score
  7. Feature88-89
    The Year in Music
  8. Interview89
    Dave Grohl
  9. Interview90
    Rivers Cuomo
  10. Interview91
    Rza
  11. Pictorial92-93
    Playboy's 2003 Music Poll Winners
  12. Pictorial97-98, 100-101, 103-105
    Carmella DeCesare, Miss April, 2003
  13. Fiction108, 110, 151-153
    Kid, Rock
  14. Feature112, 114-115
    Superstars of Weird Sports
  15. Feature126-127
    Hope I Go Deaf Before I Get Old
  16. 20Q129, 149-150
    Playboy's 20Q: Andy Richter
  17. Pictorial134, 141
    Electrifying Carmen
