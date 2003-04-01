Vol. 50, no. 4 – April, 2003
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature8, 142Address_Copyright_Credit
- Interview36Trent Reznor Q & A
- Feature68-72, 154-156Naked New York
- Feature69-72, 80, 158, 161L. A. Undercovers
- Pictorial74-79Rock Shots
- Feature82, 84-86, 144, 146-148The Last Score
- Feature88-89The Year in Music
- Interview89Dave Grohl
- Interview90Rivers Cuomo
- Interview91Rza
- Pictorial92-93Playboy's 2003 Music Poll Winners
- Pictorial97-98, 100-101, 103-105Carmella DeCesare, Miss April, 2003
- Fiction108, 110, 151-153Kid, Rock
- Feature112, 114-115Superstars of Weird Sports
- Feature126-127Hope I Go Deaf Before I Get Old
- 20Q129, 149-150Playboy's 20Q: Andy Richter
- Pictorial134, 141Electrifying Carmen