Playboy Magazine
Vol. 50, no. 6 – June, 2003

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-62, 64, 150-151
    Playboy Interview: Mike Piazza
  2. Feature66, 68-70, 80, 155-158
    Phil Spector with a Bullet
  3. Pictorial73, 76, 79
    Christina Santiago, Playmate of the Year
  4. Feature93-94, 126, 140, 142-144, 148
    Sinatra and the Dark Side of Camelot
  5. Pictorial96-98, 100, 102-104
    Tailor James, Miss June, 2003
  6. Feature108-112
    Sexperiments
  7. Pictorial114-117, 119
    Surf & Skate
  8. Interview125, 138
    Playboy's 20Q: Nelly
  9. Pictorial129, 133, 136
    Sarah
