Vol. 50, no. 6 – June, 2003
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-62, 64, 150-151Playboy Interview: Mike Piazza
- Feature66, 68-70, 80, 155-158Phil Spector with a Bullet
- Pictorial73, 76, 79Christina Santiago, Playmate of the Year
- Feature93-94, 126, 140, 142-144, 148Sinatra and the Dark Side of Camelot
- Pictorial96-98, 100, 102-104Tailor James, Miss June, 2003
- Feature108-112Sexperiments
- Pictorial114-117, 119Surf & Skate
- Interview125, 138Playboy's 20Q: Nelly
- Pictorial129, 133, 136Sarah