Vol. 50, no. 8 – August, 2003
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature52-53Our regular roundup of whiners and gripers
- Feature54Class '03: you're Screwed
- Feature55Reader Response
- Feature61Pet Projects
- Feature65-68, 88, 146, 148-149Jail Bait
- Feature71-75Compact Carnie
- Feature77-78, 106, 134, 136-140Jubilation
- Feature80-82The Playboy Casual Sex Survey
- Feature82Liquid Courage
- Feature83Coitus Interruptus
- Feature84In Their Own Words
- Feature86-87What's in Your Bag?
- Pictorial90-93, 95, 97-98Colleen Marie, Miss August, 2003
- Feature102-105The Greatest Damn Sports Moments of the New Millenium
- Pictorial108-109, 111-113Killer Additives
- Pictorial114-115Trend Game
- Feature116-119, 150-152, 155CSC: Crime Scene Cleanup
- Feature121Centerfolds On Sex: Shauna Sand
- 20Q123, 144-146Playboy's 20Q: Charles Rangel
- Feature124, 126, 128Soul Sister Survivors
- Feature158-159Grapevine