Vol. 50, no. 12 – December, 2003
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview77-78, 81-82, 192, 194-196Playboy Interview: John Cusack
- Feature84-88, 100, 198, 200, 203-204, 207-208The Last Days of Jam Master Jay
- Pictorial91-92, 95-96, 99The Great 50th Anniversary Playmate Hunt
- Pictorial102-107Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide
- Fiction108-110Olath
- Pictorial112-119Sex in Cinema 2003
- Feature121-124, 158, 190What's so Funny About Peace, Love and Howard Dean
- Pictorial129-130, 132, 135-136Sarah and Deisy Teles, Miss December, 2003
- Feature140-144Sexperiments II: Case Studies in Perversion
- Pictorial146-151The New Playboy at Night
- Pictorial152-153The Luxe Tux
- Feature160-163, 182, 184, 186The Big Score
- Feature166-167Daredevil Cocktails
- 20Q169-170, 188Playboy's 20Q: William H. Macy
- Pictorial173, 175, 179Shannen