Playboy Magazine


Vol. 50, no. 12 – December, 2003

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-78, 81-82, 192, 194-196
    Playboy Interview: John Cusack
  2. Feature84-88, 100, 198, 200, 203-204, 207-208
    The Last Days of Jam Master Jay
  3. Pictorial91-92, 95-96, 99
    The Great 50th Anniversary Playmate Hunt
  4. Pictorial102-107
    Playboy's Christmas Gift Guide
  5. Fiction108-110
    Olath
  6. Pictorial112-119
    Sex in Cinema 2003
  7. Feature121-124, 158, 190
    What's so Funny About Peace, Love and Howard Dean
  8. Pictorial129-130, 132, 135-136
    Sarah and Deisy Teles, Miss December, 2003
  9. Feature140-144
    Sexperiments II: Case Studies in Perversion
  10. Pictorial146-151
    The New Playboy at Night
  11. Pictorial152-153
    The Luxe Tux
  12. Feature160-163, 182, 184, 186
    The Big Score
  13. Feature166-167
    Daredevil Cocktails
  14. 20Q169-170, 188
    Playboy's 20Q: William H. Macy
  15. Pictorial173, 175, 179
    Shannen
