Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 51, no. 3 – March, 2004

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-67, 154, 156-157
    Playboy Interview: Jim Carrey
  2. Feature68-72, 120, 126, 144, 146, 148, 150-151
    Adog's Tale
  3. Pictorial75-79
    Cyber Dreams
  4. Feature80, 82, 152-153
    Guts
  5. Feature84, 86-88, 92, 158-160, 162, 164
    The Agony & Ecstasy of Alexander Shulgin
  6. Feature94-96, 99, 102-103
    Hubba Hubby
  7. Pictorial106-109, 111, 113
    Strong Suits
  8. Feature116-119
    Mud Warriors
  9. Feature122-125
    The Holy Grail
  10. Pictorial128-131, 133, 135-136
    No Holds Barred
  11. Interview141-143
    Playboy's 20 Q: William Petersen
