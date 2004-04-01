Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 51, no. 4 – April, 2004

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-69, 141-142, 144-145
    Playboy Interview: 50 Cent
  2. Feature70-74, 82, 155-156, 158, 160
    Curse of the Double Eagle
  3. Pictorial76-77, 79-80
    Beauty And The Beat
  4. Feature93-94, 146, 148
    Fear
  5. Pictorial99-100, 102, 105-107
    Krista Kelly, Miss April, 2004
  6. Fiction111-112, 120, 149-154
    Yellow
  7. Feature114-119
    Classic Rock Classic Style
  8. Feature122-126, 161-164
    Open Season
  9. Pictorial129-131, 133-134
    Rachel Rocks
  10. Interview139-141
    Playboy's 20Q: Kevin Smith
The Playboy Masthead.
