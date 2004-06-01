Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 51, no. 6 – June, 2004

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 69-72, 167-168
    Playboy Interview: Derek Jeter
  2. Feature74, 76-78, 92, 162, 165
    Feeding our Deepest Fears
  3. Pictorial81-82, 84, 87
    Carmella DeCesare, Playmate of the Year, 2004
  4. Pictorial88-91
    Welcome to the Machines
  5. Feature94-98
    Playboy's Summer Movie Preview
  6. Fiction101-102, 170, 173-174, 176
    The Blind Man's Wife
  7. Pictorial104, 106, 110-112
    Hiromi Oshima, Miss June, 2004
  8. Feature116-120, 148, 150, 155, 158
    Love and War in Las Vegas
  9. Pictorial124-129
    Wet Suits
  10. Interview135-136
    Playboy's 20Q: Jude Law
  11. Feature69
    Jeter VS. A-Rod
