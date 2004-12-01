Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 51, no. 12 – December, 2004

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview81-82, 85-86, 88, 90
    Playboy Interview: Bernie Mac
  2. Feature93-94, 104, 194, 196, 198, 200, 203-204
    Reflections on Courage, Morality and Sexual Pleasure
  3. Pictorial96-103
    Sex in Cinema 2004
  4. Feature106, 108-110, 190, 192
    The Importance of Being Dino
  5. Pictorial120, 122-124
    Remembering Pompeo Posar
  6. Feature126, 128-131, 206, 208, 210, 212-214
    Tales of Accumulation & Excess the Incredible Adventures of the Collector
  7. Feature137-138, 219-222
    The Revenge of the Godfather
  8. Pictorial140-142, 147-148
    Tiffany Fallon, Miss December, 2004
  9. Feature153-154, 156, 206
    In the Paint
  10. Pictorial158-165
    Time for Topcoats
  11. Interview173, 214-215, 217-218
    Playboy's 20Q: Dustin Hoffman
  12. Fiction177-178
    The Old Badger Game
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.