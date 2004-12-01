Vol. 51, no. 12 – December, 2004
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview81-82, 85-86, 88, 90Playboy Interview: Bernie Mac
- Feature93-94, 104, 194, 196, 198, 200, 203-204Reflections on Courage, Morality and Sexual Pleasure
- Pictorial96-103Sex in Cinema 2004
- Feature106, 108-110, 190, 192The Importance of Being Dino
- Pictorial120, 122-124Remembering Pompeo Posar
- Feature126, 128-131, 206, 208, 210, 212-214Tales of Accumulation & Excess the Incredible Adventures of the Collector
- Feature137-138, 219-222The Revenge of the Godfather
- Pictorial140-142, 147-148Tiffany Fallon, Miss December, 2004
- Feature153-154, 156, 206In the Paint
- Pictorial158-165Time for Topcoats
- Interview173, 214-215, 217-218Playboy's 20Q: Dustin Hoffman
- Fiction177-178The Old Badger Game