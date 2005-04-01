Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 52, no. 4 – April, 2005

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-76, 78, 167-169
    Playboy Interview: Leslie Moonves
  2. Feature80, 82-84, 94, 148, 150-152, 155-160
    Blood and Betrayal
  3. Pictorial86, 89, 91-92
    Born in Brazil
  4. Feature102, 104, 161-166
    The Swift Passage of the Animals
  5. Pictorial107-108, 111-114
    A New Yorker, Naturally
  6. Feature118, 120, 172, 174, 177
    It's an Ad, Ad, Ad, Ad World
  7. Pictorial122-123, 125-127, 129-131
    The Colors of Paradise
  8. Interview135-136, 170-171
    Playboy Interview: Mena Suvari
  9. Pictorial138, 140, 145, 147, 172
    Hemme Hits Hollywood
The Playboy Masthead.
