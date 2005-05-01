Playboy Magazine


Vol. 52, no. 5 – May, 2005

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-64, 152
    Playboy Interview: James Spader
  2. Feature70, 156
    Why Bother with Science?
  3. Pictorial72-74, 76-77, 159
    Amazing Victoria
  4. Feature80-85
    Runway Models
  5. Interview89, 146-147
    Playboy Interview: Vitali Klitschko
  6. Feature91, 148
    Big League Blues
  7. Pictorial97-98, 101-104
    Jaime Westenhiser, Miss May, 2005
  8. Feature109-110, 142, 145
    Footwork
  9. Feature120, 122, 134, 136, 138-141
    Postcards from the Proud Highway
  10. Pictorial125-127, 129-132
    Real Desperate Housewives
