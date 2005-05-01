Vol. 52, no. 5 – May, 2005
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-64, 152Playboy Interview: James Spader
- Feature70, 156Why Bother with Science?
- Pictorial72-74, 76-77, 159Amazing Victoria
- Feature80-85Runway Models
- Interview89, 146-147Playboy Interview: Vitali Klitschko
- Feature91, 148Big League Blues
- Pictorial97-98, 101-104Jaime Westenhiser, Miss May, 2005
- Feature109-110, 142, 145Footwork
- Feature120, 122, 134, 136, 138-141Postcards from the Proud Highway
- Pictorial125-127, 129-132Real Desperate Housewives