Playboy Magazine
Vol. 52, no. 6 – June, 2005

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview77-82, 176
    Playboy Interview: Lance Armstrong
  2. Feature85-86, 168-170, 172, 174-176
    Khalid Sheikh Mohammed The Brain
  3. Pictorial88, 94-95
    Tiffany Fallon, Playmate of the Year, 2005
  4. Feature100-102, 168
    The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Star Wars Galaxy
  5. Feature105-106, 157-158, 160, 162, 164-165
    Suburban Jigsaw
  6. Pictorial109-110, 114-116
    Kara Monaco, Miss June, 2005
  7. Feature121-124, 179
    The Playboy Fidelity Survey Secret Sex
  8. Feature127-128, 130, 152, 154
    Marilyn Revealed
  9. Pictorial132-133, 135-138
    Shore Things
  10. Interview141, 166-167
    20Q: Paul Giamatti
  11. Pictorial142, 145, 149, 154
    Bai, Bai, Baby!
