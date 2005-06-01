Vol. 52, no. 6 – June, 2005
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview77-82, 176Playboy Interview: Lance Armstrong
- Feature85-86, 168-170, 172, 174-176Khalid Sheikh Mohammed The Brain
- Pictorial88, 94-95Tiffany Fallon, Playmate of the Year, 2005
- Feature100-102, 168The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Star Wars Galaxy
- Feature105-106, 157-158, 160, 162, 164-165Suburban Jigsaw
- Pictorial109-110, 114-116Kara Monaco, Miss June, 2005
- Feature121-124, 179The Playboy Fidelity Survey Secret Sex
- Feature127-128, 130, 152, 154Marilyn Revealed
- Pictorial132-133, 135-138Shore Things
- Interview141, 166-16720Q: Paul Giamatti
- Pictorial142, 145, 149, 154Bai, Bai, Baby!