Vol. 52, no. 9 – September, 2005

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-67, 69-70
    Playboy Interview: Thomas L. Friedman
  2. Interview63
    Reverse Angle
  3. Feature72-76, 150-155
    The Man in the Bomb Suit
  4. Pictorial79-80, 82, 84-85
    Swedish Blondes
  5. Feature87-88
    The Fisherman and The Jinn
  6. Feature96, 98, 156, 158-160
    Many Happy Returns
  7. Pictorial101-102, 106-108
    Vintage Vanessa
  8. Feature113-116, 140, 142, 144-146, 149
    '05 Playboy's College Pigskin Preview
  9. Pictorial118, 120-122, 125
    The New Playboy
  10. Interview127-128, 163
    20Q: Kurt Busch
  11. Pictorial131, 133, 138
    The Slugger's Wife
