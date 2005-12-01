Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 52, no. 12 – December, 2005

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 69-72, 74
    Playboy Interview: Pierce Brosnan
  2. Feature77-78, 174, 176-178
    A Christmas Story
  3. Feature80-82, 86, 194, 196-198
    The Strange, Still Mysterious Death of Marilyn Monroe
  4. Feature83, 188-190, 192
    "Somebody Killed Her"
  5. Feature84-85, 199-202
    Marilyn Uncensored
  6. Feature89-90, 178, 180-182, 184-186, 188
    The Ticket Masters
  7. Pictorial92-99
    Sex in Cinema 2005
  8. Interview103-104
    20Q: Al Pacino
  9. Feature106-109, 158, 160, 162, 164, 166
    Lolita 50 Years Later
  10. Pictorial111-112, 116-118
    Must Love Dogs
  11. Pictorial122-127
    Playboy's Holiday Gift Guide
  12. Pictorial130-133, 135
    Dress Gray
  13. Feature136-140
    2005 Music Poll
  14. Feature143-144, 168, 170
    Nothing but Net
  15. Feature147, 171-173
    My Father's War
  16. Pictorial150-151, 156-157
    Rachel Goes to Band Camp
