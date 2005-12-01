Vol. 52, no. 12 – December, 2005
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview65-66, 69-72, 74Playboy Interview: Pierce Brosnan
- Feature77-78, 174, 176-178A Christmas Story
- Feature80-82, 86, 194, 196-198The Strange, Still Mysterious Death of Marilyn Monroe
- Feature83, 188-190, 192"Somebody Killed Her"
- Feature84-85, 199-202Marilyn Uncensored
- Feature89-90, 178, 180-182, 184-186, 188The Ticket Masters
- Pictorial92-99Sex in Cinema 2005
- Interview103-10420Q: Al Pacino
- Feature106-109, 158, 160, 162, 164, 166Lolita 50 Years Later
- Pictorial111-112, 116-118Must Love Dogs
- Pictorial122-127Playboy's Holiday Gift Guide
- Pictorial130-133, 135Dress Gray
- Feature136-1402005 Music Poll
- Feature143-144, 168, 170Nothing but Net
- Feature147, 171-173My Father's War
- Pictorial150-151, 156-157Rachel Goes to Band Camp