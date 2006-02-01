Playboy Magazine
Vol. 53, no. 2 – February, 2006

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview45-48, 128, 130-131
    Playboy Interview: Al Franken
  2. Feature50, 52, 134-139
    The Taking of Sex.com
  3. Pictorial54, 58
    Kissed by the Tuscan Sun
  4. Feature62-64, 145-146, 149-150
    An Exciting New Career in Medicine
  5. Feature66-68, 140-145
    The Big Show
  6. Feature70-74, 132-133
    The No-Bullshit Caucus
  7. Pictorial77, 82-84
    Cassandra Lynn, Miss February, 2006
  8. Feature88, 91, 120, 122-124
    Diary of My Health
  9. Pictorial96, 98, 100
    Tee It Up
  10. Interview105, 126-127
    20Q: Hugh Laurie
  11. Pictorial110, 112, 119, 124
    A Taste of Curry
