Vol. 53, no. 5 – May, 2006
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature45, 47Trapped Minor in the Sunshine State
- Interview51-54, 56, 130-131Playboy Interview: Ozzie Guillen
- Feature58, 60, 82, 132, 134-136, 138-139To Baghdad and Back with Dick Cheney
- Feature62, 64-65Rachel 911
- Feature69-72, 140, 142-145Playboy's 2006 Baseball Preview: Going, Going, Gone
- Feature70On Luck
- Feature72Unconventional Wisdom
- Feature75-76, 124, 126, 128It's not Just How Fast You Move Your Legs
- Feature78-81And now for Something Completely Different...
- Pictorial84, 86, 92Ideal Waite
- Fiction96, 98, 147-150Suicide Watch
- Fiction99The Things People Say
- Fiction100-1059 Steps to Better Fashion
- Fiction106Save Face
- Feature109Centerfolds on Sex: Cara Zavaleta
- Feature113, 115-116, 119-120, 146Playboy's Top Ten Party Schools