Playboy Magazine
Vol. 53, no. 5 – May, 2006

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature45, 47
    Trapped Minor in the Sunshine State
  2. Interview51-54, 56, 130-131
    Playboy Interview: Ozzie Guillen
  3. Feature58, 60, 82, 132, 134-136, 138-139
    To Baghdad and Back with Dick Cheney
  4. Feature62, 64-65
    Rachel 911
  5. Feature69-72, 140, 142-145
    Playboy's 2006 Baseball Preview: Going, Going, Gone
  6. Feature70
    On Luck
  7. Feature72
    Unconventional Wisdom
  8. Feature75-76, 124, 126, 128
    It's not Just How Fast You Move Your Legs
  9. Feature78-81
    And now for Something Completely Different...
  10. Pictorial84, 86, 92
    Ideal Waite
  11. Fiction96, 98, 147-150
    Suicide Watch
  12. Fiction99
    The Things People Say
  13. Fiction100-105
    9 Steps to Better Fashion
  14. Fiction106
    Save Face
  15. Feature109
    Centerfolds on Sex: Cara Zavaleta
  16. Feature113, 115-116, 119-120, 146
    Playboy's Top Ten Party Schools
