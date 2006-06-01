Playboy Magazine
Vol. 53, no. 6 – June, 2006

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-60, 152-154
    Playboy Interview: Shepard Smith
  2. Feature62-64, 130, 132, 134-135
    2006: A MySpace Odyssey
  3. Feature66-73
    The Women of MySpace
  4. Feature75-76, 136, 138, 140-144
    Proactive Keller
  5. Feature78-82
    Fairway to Heaven
  6. Feature85-86, 128-129
    Rose Bud
  7. Pictorial88, 90, 94-96
    Stephanie Larimore, Miss June, 2006
  8. Feature100-102, 110, 146, 148, 150, 152
    The Wit and Wisdom of John Kruk
  9. Interview113, 124, 126
    20Q: Jason Lee
  10. Pictorial115, 117, 123
    Kara Monaco, Playmate of the Year
