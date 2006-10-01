Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 53, no. 10 – October, 2006

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-58, 60, 140-142
    Playboy Interview: Ludacris
  2. Feature62, 64, 74, 144-148, 150-152
    The Basement
  3. Feature66, 69, 71
    Forbidden Fruit
  4. Feature72-73
    Playboy's College Trivia Quiz
  5. Feature77-78, 134
    My Place at Eight?
  6. 20Q81, 133-134
    20Q: Johnny Knoxville
  7. Fiction82, 84, 124, 126, 128-130, 132
    Ozark Lake
  8. Pictorial86-87, 92-94
    Jorden Monroe, Miss October, 2006
  9. Feature98, 100, 136-139
    Jonesy
  10. Feature110-113
    Sexual Pensées
  11. Feature114-123
    Girls of the Big 12
  12. Feature39-40, 42
    Mantrack
