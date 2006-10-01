Vol. 53, no. 10 – October, 2006
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-58, 60, 140-142Playboy Interview: Ludacris
- Feature62, 64, 74, 144-148, 150-152The Basement
- Feature66, 69, 71Forbidden Fruit
- Feature72-73Playboy's College Trivia Quiz
- Feature77-78, 134My Place at Eight?
- 20Q81, 133-13420Q: Johnny Knoxville
- Fiction82, 84, 124, 126, 128-130, 132Ozark Lake
- Pictorial86-87, 92-94Jorden Monroe, Miss October, 2006
- Feature98, 100, 136-139Jonesy
- Feature110-113Sexual Pensées
- Feature114-123Girls of the Big 12
- Feature39-40, 42Mantrack