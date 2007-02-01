Vol. 54, no. 2 – February, 2007
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview51-52, 135-140Playboy Interview: Simon Cowell
- Feature55-58, 132, 134The Flight of the Spermatozoon
- Pictorial60, 64Tough Love
- Fiction66, 68, 122, 124, 126-128, 130-131The Starlight on Idaho
- Feature71-73Elements of Seduction
- 20Q77, 110, 142Bettie Page
- Feature78, 80Heartbreak
- Pictorial82, 84, 89, 91Playmate: Heather Rene Smith
- Pictorial92Playboy's Party Jokes
- Feature95-96, 148-152The Guy Behind Family Guy
- Feature104Romance 2007: The truth about Love, Sex and the Laws of Attraction
- Pictorial112, 114Out of this World