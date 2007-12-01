Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 54, no. 12 – December, 2007

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 174
    Playboy Interview: Bill Richardson
  2. Feature80-82, 168, 170, 172
    On the Authority of the Senses
  3. Pictorial84
    Croatian Cutie
  4. Fiction86, 89-90, 184, 186-190
    Mute
  5. Pictorial92-99
    Sex in Cinema 2007
  6. Feature100-101
    Classic Cartoons of Christmas Past
  7. Feature102-104, 166
    Intercourse
  8. Feature112-117
    Playboy's Holiday Gift Guide
  9. 20Q119, 178-179
    Joaquin Phoenix
  10. Pictorial120, 122, 128
    Playmate: Sasckya Porto
  11. Feature139-140, 192, 194-196, 198, 200
    Everyone loves Jimmy
  12. Feature142-144, 200, 203-204
    Tip Off '08: Playboy's College Basketball preview
  13. Feature146-150
    Playboy's 2007 Music Poll
  14. Feature152-154, 180-182
    Truly, Madly, Deeply (mostly madly)
  15. Pictorial156, 176
    Crazy for Kim
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.