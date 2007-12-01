Vol. 54, no. 12 – December, 2007
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 72, 74, 76, 78, 174Playboy Interview: Bill Richardson
- Feature80-82, 168, 170, 172On the Authority of the Senses
- Pictorial84Croatian Cutie
- Fiction86, 89-90, 184, 186-190Mute
- Pictorial92-99Sex in Cinema 2007
- Feature100-101Classic Cartoons of Christmas Past
- Feature102-104, 166Intercourse
- Feature112-117Playboy's Holiday Gift Guide
- 20Q119, 178-179Joaquin Phoenix
- Pictorial120, 122, 128Playmate: Sasckya Porto
- Feature139-140, 192, 194-196, 198, 200Everyone loves Jimmy
- Feature142-144, 200, 203-204Tip Off '08: Playboy's College Basketball preview
- Feature146-150Playboy's 2007 Music Poll
- Feature152-154, 180-182Truly, Madly, Deeply (mostly madly)
- Pictorial156, 176Crazy for Kim