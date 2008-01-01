Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 55, no. 1 – January, 2008

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview49-53, 55-56
    Playboy Interview: Tina Fey
  2. Feature59-60, 161-166
    Our battles joined
  3. Pictorial63, 66, 169
    Curry for dessert
  4. Fiction72, 74, 156-160
    Blue Light
  5. 20Q81-82
    Helena Bonham Carter
  6. Feature84-86, 170-171
    A taste of Priorat
  7. Feature89-90, 142, 144, 146-148, 150
    Mike Tyson laid bare
  8. Pictorial92, 100
    Playmate: Sandra Nilsson
  9. Feature105-106, 152, 154-155
    Riding high with Artie Lange
  10. Feature108-115
    2008 Cars of the Year
  11. Feature117-118, 156
    Land of the Free, Home of the Scared
  12. Feature120-121
    Party of the Year
  13. Pictorial122-128
    The Year in Sex
  14. Pictorial131-132, 135-136, 138, 140
    Playboy's playmate review
