Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 55, no. 2 – February, 2008

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview47-52, 54
    Playboy Interview: Matthew McConaughey
  2. Feature56-60
    Sex in America
  3. Pictorial63-64, 66, 70, 118
    Irish McCalla
  4. Feature68-69
    Peace through pole dancing
  5. Feature73-74, 130-134, 137-138
    Saving Los Angeles
  6. Pictorial76, 84
    Playmate: Michelle McLaughlin
  7. Fiction89-90, 120, 122-128
    Holy man
  8. Feature92
    Up in smoke
  9. Feature94-96
    21 sexiest commericials of all time
  10. 20Q105, 116, 118
    Rachel Bilson
  11. Pictorial107, 109-110, 113-114
    The women of Hooters 2008
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.