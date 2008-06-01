Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 55, no. 6 – June, 2008

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-58, 60, 62
    Playboy Interview: Steve Carell
  2. Feature65-66, 122, 124, 126-128
    The Black KKK
  3. Pictorial68-69, 71-72
    A night at the Crazy Horse
  4. Feature74-76
    Fold here
  5. Pictorial78
    Carla Bruni
  6. Feature80-81
    The Playboy bar: Vodka
  7. Fiction82, 84, 129-132, 134
    Paradigm Shift
  8. Pictorial86-87, 92, 128
    Playmate: Juliette Frette
  9. Feature96, 98, 142-145
    The end of newspapers
  10. Feature105-106
    46 things you never knew about call girls
  11. 20Q109, 136, 138
    Harvey Levin
  12. Pictorial110, 113
    PMOY: Jayde Nicole
