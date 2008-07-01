Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 55, no. 7 – July, 2008

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview47-50, 120-122
    Playboy Interview: Dr. Drew Pinsky
  2. Feature53-54
    Religion 101
  3. Pictorial56, 59-60
    Cyber girl 2008: Access Granted
  4. Feature62-64
    Biff! Blam! Socko! Ka-pow!
  5. Feature66-67
    The Playboy bar: Tequila
  6. Pictorial68-71
    Monroe & Moran
  7. Feature72-76
    Hot stuff
  8. Pictorial78-79, 84
    Playmate: Laura Croft
  9. Feature89-90, 112-116, 118
    The Shameless life and sensational death of the sleaziest man in Hollywood
  10. Fiction95-96, 123-124, 126-128, 130, 133-136
    Nobody Move
  11. 20Q101, 137
    Lewis Black
  12. Pictorial102, 119
    Cindy Steps out
