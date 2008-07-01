Vol. 55, no. 7 – July, 2008
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview47-50, 120-122Playboy Interview: Dr. Drew Pinsky
- Feature53-54Religion 101
- Pictorial56, 59-60Cyber girl 2008: Access Granted
- Feature62-64Biff! Blam! Socko! Ka-pow!
- Feature66-67The Playboy bar: Tequila
- Pictorial68-71Monroe & Moran
- Feature72-76Hot stuff
- Pictorial78-79, 84Playmate: Laura Croft
- Feature89-90, 112-116, 118The Shameless life and sensational death of the sleaziest man in Hollywood
- Fiction95-96, 123-124, 126-128, 130, 133-136Nobody Move
- 20Q101, 137Lewis Black
- Pictorial102, 119Cindy Steps out