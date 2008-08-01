Playboy Magazine
Vol. 55, no. 8 – August, 2008

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview47-48, 51-52, 54, 136
    Playboy Interview: Ben Stiller
  2. Feature56-58, 66, 121-124
    The strange redemption of James Keene
  3. Pictorial61
    The surreal wife
  4. Feature68-71, 112, 114
    The birth of the cool
  5. Pictorial72-73
    Playboy's Olympic Hall of Fame
  6. Feature74-76
    Funny hats, flaccid balloons, and Mayor Daley's finger
  7. Pictorial78, 84
    Playmate: Kayla Collins
  8. 20Q91, 110
    Selma Blair
  9. Feature92-94, 115-118, 120
    The perfect sprint
  10. Fiction99-100, 125-126, 128-130, 133-136
    Nobody Move, part two
  11. Pictorial102, 137
    Love, Ashley
