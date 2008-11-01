Playboy Magazine


Vol. 55, no. 11 – November, 2008

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview8
    Jameson Irish Whiskey Presents Playboy Interview: Brian Olea
  2. Interview59-62, 64, 66
    Playboy Interview: Daniel Craig
  3. Feature69-70, 72, 142, 145-148
    The campaign of his life
  4. Feature74-78
    Facts. Bond facts
  5. Pictorial81-82, 84-85
    Bond girls
  6. Feature86
    I, Gamer
  7. Pictorial92, 97-98
    Playmate: Grace Kim
  8. Fiction102-103, 132-134, 136, 138, 140
    The Wrath
  9. 20Q105, 130-131
    Chelsea Handler
  10. Feature111-112, 124, 126, 128-129
    The sexual male, part five: the hard facts
