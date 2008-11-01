Vol. 55, no. 11 – November, 2008
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview8Jameson Irish Whiskey Presents Playboy Interview: Brian Olea
- Interview59-62, 64, 66Playboy Interview: Daniel Craig
- Feature69-70, 72, 142, 145-148The campaign of his life
- Feature74-78Facts. Bond facts
- Pictorial81-82, 84-85Bond girls
- Feature86I, Gamer
- Pictorial92, 97-98Playmate: Grace Kim
- Fiction102-103, 132-134, 136, 138, 140The Wrath
- 20Q105, 130-131Chelsea Handler
- Feature111-112, 124, 126, 128-129The sexual male, part five: the hard facts