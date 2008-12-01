Vol. 55, no. 12 – December, 2008
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview20Jameson Irish Whiskey Presents Playboy Interview: Amanda Warren
- Interview59-60, 63-64, 66, 165Playboy Interview: Hugh Jackman
- Pictorial72-77Sex in Cinema 2008
- Feature78-79Classic cartoons of Christmas past
- Feature81-82, 168, 170-172, 175The endless comebacks of Ricky Williams
- Feature84-87The Playboy holiday gift guide
- Pictorial90-92Virtually perfect
- Feature94, 96-97Tip-off '09: Playboy's college basketball preview
- Feature98, 100, 162, 164Grande Venti Mocha Oprah Chai
- Pictorial102, 108Playmate: Jennifer and Natalie Campbell
- Feature112-113Comic heroes
- Pictorial118-120, 122-123The hunt for the 55th Anniversary playmate
- Feature126-130Playboy's music poll 2008
- Feature132-133The Playboy bar: Scotch
- 20Q135, 176-177Rosario Dawson
- Fiction136, 138-139, 148, 150, 152, 154, 156-158, 160-161Blood's a rover
- Pictorial140, 142, 144, 147, 168Carol Alt in the raw