Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 55, no. 12 – December, 2008

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview20
    Jameson Irish Whiskey Presents Playboy Interview: Amanda Warren
  2. Interview59-60, 63-64, 66, 165
    Playboy Interview: Hugh Jackman
  3. Pictorial72-77
    Sex in Cinema 2008
  4. Feature78-79
    Classic cartoons of Christmas past
  5. Feature81-82, 168, 170-172, 175
    The endless comebacks of Ricky Williams
  6. Feature84-87
    The Playboy holiday gift guide
  7. Pictorial90-92
    Virtually perfect
  8. Feature94, 96-97
    Tip-off '09: Playboy's college basketball preview
  9. Feature98, 100, 162, 164
    Grande Venti Mocha Oprah Chai
  10. Pictorial102, 108
    Playmate: Jennifer and Natalie Campbell
  11. Feature112-113
    Comic heroes
  12. Pictorial118-120, 122-123
    The hunt for the 55th Anniversary playmate
  13. Feature126-130
    Playboy's music poll 2008
  14. Feature132-133
    The Playboy bar: Scotch
  15. 20Q135, 176-177
    Rosario Dawson
  16. Fiction136, 138-139, 148, 150, 152, 154, 156-158, 160-161
    Blood's a rover
  17. Pictorial140, 142, 144, 147, 168
    Carol Alt in the raw
