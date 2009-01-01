Playboy Magazine
Vol. 56, no. 1 – January, 2009

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview41-44, 46, 48
    Playboy Interview: Richard Branson
  2. Feature51-52, 150
    What W did
  3. Pictorial54, 56, 60, 148
    Icon
  4. Pictorial62
    55 beautiful years
  5. Feature64-68, 138, 140-141
    The 55 most important people in sex
  6. Feature72-74, 142-148
    A man of letters
  7. Feature76-77
    Party of the Year
  8. Fiction80, 82, 132, 134-136
    In His Own Words
  9. Pictorial86, 90, 92
    Playmate: Dasha Astafieva
  10. Feature100-102, 152-154, 157-159
    Super rat
  11. Feature108, 110, 149-150
    The great Hooters road trip
  12. Feature112-115
    Playboy interview's greatest hits
  13. Pictorial121-122, 125-126, 128, 130
    Playboy's playmate review
