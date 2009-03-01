Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 56, no. 3 – March, 2009

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview26
    Jameson Irish Whiskey Presents Playboy Interview: Dan Vandenberge
  2. Interview31-36, 101-102
    Playboy Interview: Kenny Chesney
  3. Feature38-40, 98, 100-101
    My brother Ted
  4. Pictorial42-47
    Playboy's sexiest celebrities
  5. Feature52-53
    Playboy's Music awards 2009
  6. Feature62-64
    At your desk, in your lap and on the town
  7. Pictorial66, 72
    Playmate: Jennifer Pershing
  8. Fiction77
    The world's fastest White woman
  9. 20Q78, 80, 113
    Flight of the Concords
  10. Feature89
    Shark Tale
  11. Pictorial90, 92, 96
    Backstage with Aubrey O'Day
